Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.31

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.31 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 4527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04.

Institutional Trading of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,652,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 219,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

