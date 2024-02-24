DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. DMC Global updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 510,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,036. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Oleary bought 5,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $81,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DMC Global by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

