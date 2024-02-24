DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. DMC Global updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 510,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,036. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67.
In other news, Director James Oleary bought 5,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $81,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.
