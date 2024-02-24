Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,571,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

