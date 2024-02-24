Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

D opened at $47.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,800,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $332,276,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

