Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.56

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Donald Meij 62,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. 32.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.
