Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.56

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.30.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald Meij 62,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. 32.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.