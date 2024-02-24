DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Gap Up to $114.69

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $114.69, but opened at $122.39. DoorDash shares last traded at $122.91, with a volume of 1,101,384 shares changing hands.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $663,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,459,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 131.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in DoorDash by 385.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $2,894,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

