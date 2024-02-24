DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BNP Paribas cut DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of DKNG opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,506.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,640,485 shares of company stock worth $104,112,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DraftKings by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,590,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $956,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in DraftKings by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

