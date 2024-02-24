Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Driven Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88-$1.00 EPS.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. 2,158,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRVN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Driven Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Driven Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 8.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.