Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Holdings Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,233,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,825 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $33,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DBX

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 4,455,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.