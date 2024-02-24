DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) CAO Tracy J. Myrick Sells 600 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.