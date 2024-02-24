Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.