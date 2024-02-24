Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.