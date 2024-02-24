DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

