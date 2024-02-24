Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.44. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

