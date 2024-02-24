Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 119,360 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 119,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $2,704,697.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,512,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,564,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 792,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DYN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.