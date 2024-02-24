Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Major Shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas Sells 184,501 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $4,164,187.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,631,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,672,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, February 23rd, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 159,542 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $3,621,603.40.

On Friday, February 16th, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 162,707 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $3,765,039.98.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

