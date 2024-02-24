Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,704 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Gentherm worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

