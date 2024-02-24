Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 784 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,193 shares of company stock valued at $25,106,817 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

