Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,012 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,933 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Altair Engineering worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,541 shares of the software’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $42,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,826.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $42,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,826.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 45,766 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $3,331,307.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,895 shares of company stock worth $19,073,098 in the last 90 days. 22.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 4.8 %

Altair Engineering stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $92.92.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

