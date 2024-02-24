Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 413 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of RBC Bearings worth $19,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,927,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,202,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $481,554,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RBC opened at $270.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.09. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $288.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at $705,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,789 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

