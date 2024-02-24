Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 80,036 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,036 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $20,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,926,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,239,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,499,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CNMD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

CONMED Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

