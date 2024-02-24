Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Cytokinetics worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 4.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.94.

CYTK stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,688.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

