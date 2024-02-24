Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $55.19 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

