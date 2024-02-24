Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of nVent Electric worth $20,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 7.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 73.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in nVent Electric by 12.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 150.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NVT opened at $66.15 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 391,371 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,158. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

