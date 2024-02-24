Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $11.45 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 171.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 45.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.29. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $125.08.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.25%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

