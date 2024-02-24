Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $11.93 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Shares of RGA opened at $173.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.44. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $175.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

