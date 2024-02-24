Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $21.52 Million Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $21,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,695,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after buying an additional 579,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $3,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,616,176 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

