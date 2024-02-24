Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $21,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after buying an additional 253,363 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after acquiring an additional 98,881 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

