Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 39,772 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,772 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Endava worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAVA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Endava by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Endava by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Endava by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. HSBC downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25.

Endava Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.