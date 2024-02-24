Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,183 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,183 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Houlihan Lokey worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437,656 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,495,000 after acquiring an additional 620,182 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $131.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $133.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.30.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950 in the last ninety days. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.