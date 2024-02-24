Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,791 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Casella Waste Systems worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

CWST stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.