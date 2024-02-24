Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 962 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $873,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,830,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $873,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,830,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,898 shares of company stock worth $4,493,552. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

