EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.83.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $180.83 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $152.45 and a one year high of $188.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.80 and its 200 day moving average is $175.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 115.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

