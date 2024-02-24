Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5,883.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,367 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $284.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.40 and a 200-day moving average of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

