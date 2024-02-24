eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,414 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $41,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.84.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

