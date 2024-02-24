eCash (XEC) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $642.53 million and $9.28 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,135.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.00521293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00146247 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00025527 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,643,804,673,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

