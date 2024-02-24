Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on April 15th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of ECL opened at $222.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $222.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,239,000 after buying an additional 305,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,121,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,506,000 after purchasing an additional 424,791 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

