Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 50.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.