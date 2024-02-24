Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Up 1.2 %

EIX opened at $68.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.