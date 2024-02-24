Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

