Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $130.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a sector outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.28.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $129.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $133.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $796,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,010.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Elastic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Elastic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

