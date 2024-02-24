Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Electromed Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ELMD opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $128.98 million, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electromed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Electromed by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Electromed by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Electromed by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Electromed by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

See Also

