Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) PT Raised to $6.00

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.
Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Elevation Oncology Stock Performance
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $2,279,000. venBio Partners LLC raised its position in Elevation Oncology by 56.1% in the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,914,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,916 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth about $1,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth about $830,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
