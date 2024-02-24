Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 102.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECPG opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $54.84.

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.