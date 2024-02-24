Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Gap Down to $53.42

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.42, but opened at $50.57. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 49,805 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 916,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 401,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,468,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 84.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after buying an additional 177,084 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.