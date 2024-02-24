Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

WATT stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.50. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Institutional Trading of Energous

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energous by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Energous by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Energous by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the period.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Further Reading

