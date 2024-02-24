Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Enerplus worth $19,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.95. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

