ENI (NYSE:E) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16), reports. ENI had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion.

Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. 155,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,527. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.03. ENI has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,779,000 after buying an additional 377,642 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,349 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

