Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
Enstar Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,419,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,423,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
