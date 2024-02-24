Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Enstar Group stock opened at $298.80 on Wednesday. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $217.52 and a 1-year high of $303.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,419,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,423,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

