Entegris’ (ENTG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.58. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $201,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,458,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,137 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9,839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $82,813,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

